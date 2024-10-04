x

Mission ISD se prepara para la semana contra el acoso escolar

1 hour 46 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 10:37 PM October 03, 2024 in Noticias RGV

El distrito escolar independiente del consolidado de Mission realiza la semana de la prevención del acoso.

Con el propósito de luchar contra el bullying, el distrito invita a todos los alumnos y maestros a unirse a esta semana temática de disfraces.

A partir del lunes 7 de octubre al 11 de octubre podrán vestirse según el día programado.

El distrito hace un llamado a mantenernos unidos contra el acoso escolar y difundir la bondad por todas partes.

