Mission ISD se prepara para la semana contra el acoso escolar
El distrito escolar independiente del consolidado de Mission realiza la semana de la prevención del acoso.
Con el propósito de luchar contra el bullying, el distrito invita a todos los alumnos y maestros a unirse a esta semana temática de disfraces.
A partir del lunes 7 de octubre al 11 de octubre podrán vestirse según el día programado.
El distrito hace un llamado a mantenernos unidos contra el acoso escolar y difundir la bondad por todas partes.
More News
News Video
-
Mission ISD, Region One partner up for new daycare initiative
-
Harlingen towing ordinance doubles in price
-
Eight witnesses take the stand in Cameron County capital murder trial
-
Records: Son of Starr County judge arrested for cattle theft
-
Driver identified in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco
Sports Video
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco