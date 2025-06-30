Mission man who admitted to leaving 3-month-old son in his car charged in his death

Ricardo Mata during his arraignment on Monday, June 30, 2025. KRGV photo

A 34-year-old man was arraigned Monday in connection with the death of his 3-month-old son.

Ricardo Mata was charged with injury to a child causing death, and had his bond set at $2 million.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Mata admitted to forgetting his infant son in the backseat of his car on Saturday. He had gone drinking and went home to lie down.

The child was later found unresponsive in Mata’s vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a news release.

A spokesperson for the Hidalgo County sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 5 News that Mata is the same individual who was arrested in connection with a deadly October 2021 shooting in Mission.

READ ABOUT RICARDO MATA'S ARREST HERE

According to previous reports, Mata was among the six individuals accused of being involved in a shooting on Oct. 14, 2021 at a Stripes store located at Farm-to-Market Road 492 and Highway 107.

According to a news release made at the time of the shooting, several witnesses said they saw several men armed with handguns fighting in the parking lot and heard multiple gunshots before the suspects drove away.

Leonardo Veliz and Emmanuel Veliz were later found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Leonardo died while Emmanuel was hospitalized and survived.

READ MORE ABOUT THE SHOOTING HERE

Court records indicate that Mata was charged with murder and attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons. He was released on bond in February 2023 and is due back in court on those charges on July 2025.