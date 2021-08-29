Mission police investigating kidnapping, suspect at large

Mission police are investigating a kidnapping, a spokesperson for the Mission Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Officials said two people were kidnapped near 4th and Canal Street in Mission at about noon. Police said both victims are safe after two men pointed a gun at them and forced them into a black Dodge Durango.

According to Mission PD Public Information Officer Art Flores, one suspect was taken to a nearby hospital after he struck his head on the road and fractured his skull trying to exit a vehicle.

Authorities are searching for a second suspect, considered armed and dangerous, believed to be in the area.

Police described the suspect as weighing about 200 pounds, last seen wearing camouflage pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mission Police Department at 956-581-8477.

The Mission SWAT team is investigating. DPS is assisting in the investigation, officials say.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.