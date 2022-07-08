Mistrial declared in Palmview double murder trial

Two days of deliberations led to a hung jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering two women in 2015.

Guadalupe Garcia Vela is accused in the shooting deaths of two women in Palmview. The Friday ruling comes after a trial that lasted six days where the jury were presented with evidence of the murder such as bullets and shell casings and testimony from forensic scientists.

The defense argued that none of the evidence presented by prosecutors directly linked Vela to the double murder.

The deadlocked jury led to a mistrial, and a new trial date will be set.

