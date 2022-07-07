Jury deliberating in Palmview double murder trial

Closing arguments for a Palmview double murder trial ended after about two and a half hours on Thursday.

The fate of Guadalupe Garcia Vela is in the hands of a jury.

Vela is accused of killing Yvette Garza and Nathalie Hernandez in December 2015.

Their bodies were found in the middle of a road in Palmview.

During closing arguments, the defense reminded the jury to base their decision on the evidence presented, which he says does not connect Vela to the murders.

The prosecution disagrees, telling the jury evidence collected links Vela to the double murder.

If convicted, Vela faces up to life in prison.

