x

Closing arguments in Palmview double murder trial set for Thursday

4 days 8 hours 22 minutes ago Wednesday, July 06 2022 Jul 6, 2022 July 06, 2022 9:49 PM July 06, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

After six days of testimony, closing arguments will begin Thursday in a double murder trial.

Guadalupe Garcia Vela has been jailed since January 2016in connection with the deaths of two women in Palmview.

On Wednesday, a retired firearms examiner with the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab testified before a jury and recalled his role in reviewing the evidence.

Watch the video above for the full story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days