Closing arguments in Palmview double murder trial set for Thursday
After six days of testimony, closing arguments will begin Thursday in a double murder trial.
Guadalupe Garcia Vela has been jailed since January 2016in connection with the deaths of two women in Palmview.
On Wednesday, a retired firearms examiner with the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab testified before a jury and recalled his role in reviewing the evidence.
Watch the video above for the full story.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
More News
News Video
-
Sea Turtle, Inc. to host hatchlings throughout the summer
-
Man stabbed in apartment complex parking lot, Brownsville police investigating
-
Valley health expert weighs in on summer COVID case spikes
-
2 in custody after police chase that ended outside a Target store...
-
Father of Elsa boy who died in accidental shooting pleads guilty