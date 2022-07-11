Closing arguments in Palmview double murder trial set for Thursday

After six days of testimony, closing arguments will begin Thursday in a double murder trial.

Guadalupe Garcia Vela has been jailed since January 2016in connection with the deaths of two women in Palmview.

On Wednesday, a retired firearms examiner with the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab testified before a jury and recalled his role in reviewing the evidence.

