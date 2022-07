DPS forensic scientist takes stand in Palmview double murder trial

The double-murder trial of Guadalupe Garcia Vela resumed Tuesday following the holiday.

Vela is accused in the 2015 shooting deaths of Yvette Garza and Nathalie Hernandez.

The women were gunned down in Palmview.

A Texas Department of Public Safety forensic scientist who analyzed evidence collected from the scene testified Tuesday.

The trial will continue Wednesday.

