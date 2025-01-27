x

Monday, Jan. 27, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 70s

Monday, Jan. 27, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 70s
8 hours 44 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2025 Jan 27, 2025 January 27, 2025 10:54 AM January 27, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days