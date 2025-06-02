Monday, June 2, 2025: Hazy & breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Vehicle found submerged in resaca near San Benito
-
Pharr emergency management coordinator gives tips to prepare for hurricane season
-
Brownsville police identify man shot in the face
-
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Alamo
-
Man hospitalized after being shot in the face in Brownsville, police investigating
Sports Video
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...
-
The RGV Red Crowns fall to the San Antonio Corinthians in second...
-
UTRGV Track and Field Season ends with the Women's High Jump
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw