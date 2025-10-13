x

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025: Stray showers with highs in the 90s

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
6 hours 47 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, October 13 2025 Oct 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 10:50 AM October 13, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days