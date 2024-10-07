Monday, Oct. 7, 2024: Stray shower with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 asking residents for feedback on road expansion
-
LUPE hosting three events to help Valley residents register to vote
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 asking residents for feedback on road expansion
-
Alton mother charged after child found alone on the street
-
City of Mercedes now designated as Certified Local Government
Sports Video
-
St. Joseph Academy ring ceremony for state champion boys soccer team
-
Weslaco Museum honors Lady Panthers softball team with special exhibit
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win