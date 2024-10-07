x

Monday, Oct. 7, 2024: Stray shower with temperatures in the 90s

Monday, Oct. 7, 2024: Stray shower with temperatures in the 90s
6 hours 23 seconds ago Monday, October 07 2024 Oct 7, 2024 October 07, 2024 11:28 AM October 07, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days