Monday's HS Boys Basketball Bi-district Schedule

WESLACO, Texas -- Eight of the 23 HS boys basketball Bi-District round matchups will be played on Monday, 2/19. Click on the video above for a look at tomorrow's slate of games.

Monday's schedule includes:

6A

Edinburg North at Los Frensos, 7 p.m.

La Joya High at Brownsville Hanna, 7 p.m.

5A

Rio Grande City vs. Gregory-Portland at Falfurrias High School, 6:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Edinburg Vela, 7 p.m.

McAllen High at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.

4A

La Feria vs. Calallen, 6 p.m. at Kingsville King High School

Brownsville Jubilee vs. Bishop, 8 p.m. at Kingsville King High School

3A

Rio Hondo vs. Pharr Vanguard, 7 p.m. at Edinburg Vanguard