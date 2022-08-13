Monkeypox vaccine training underway in Hidalgo County

There are currently no reported cases of monkeypox in the Rio Grande Valley, but health officials in Hidalgo County are preparing to vaccinate people in high-risk communities.

A limited supply of monkeypox vaccines is being sent to Hidalgo County and additional doses are being made available for Cameron, Willacy and Starr counties.

"I believe it is only a matter of time before we get our first confirmed case of monkeypox in the Rio Grande Valley," said Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Health officials are training people on how to administer those vaccines. Starting Monday, Hidalgo County's health department will post information on their website with clear instructions on screening criteria for those interested in getting the shot.

"It is in a particular group of people that we are extremely concerned about; that's why we're inoculating them first," Dr. Melendez said.

Dr. Melendez says local doctors already have a treatment medication in stock, and local testing will begin next week.

