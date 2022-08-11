Hidalgo County: Monkeypox vaccines being shipped to the Valley
A “limited” supply of monkeypox vaccines could arrive as early as this week in Hidalgo County, with additional doses being made available in the other Rio Grande Valley counties, Hidalgo County announced.
The shipment is being sent as a preventative measure to vaccinate high risk communities. There are currently no cases of monkeypox in the Valley, according to a news release.
“Health officials from all four counties have decided to begin making the vaccines available to high risk populations beginning early next week,” the news release stated. “Supplemental information about where high risk residents may obtain the vaccines will be provided at a later date.”
Monkeypox is not fatal, but a side effects of the virus is painful and “disfiguring” rashes and blisters, according to the release.
According to the release, there are 780 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in other parts of Texas. Health officials warn that anyone can contract monkeypox if directly exposed to someone with the virus.
