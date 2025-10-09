Monster Jam coming to the Bert Ogden Arena

Edinburg will be roaring with life this weekend with Monster Jam.

Get ready for gravity-defying stunts and heart pounding races as Monster Trucks defy the laws of physics at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

The event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m., and runs until Sunday, Oct. 12.

