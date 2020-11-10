Monte Alto ISD shuts down middle school after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Monte Alto ISD has shut down Jose Borrego Middle School for a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"The employee had contact with several people but she only had direct contact with one other person," said Monte Alto Superintendent Rosie Cobarrubias.

The Monte Alto Independent School District plans to clean the campus and reopen the middle school on Monday.

