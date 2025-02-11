Monte Alto man accused of sexually assaulting a child arrested at Progreso bridge

Lazaro Salazar. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso International Bridge arrested a 19-year-old man who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a child, according to a news release.

The news release said Lazaro Salazar, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on February 8 by CBP officers after being referred for secondary inspection due to a "system generated alert."

During the examination, CBP officers verified his identification and discovered the outstanding felony arrest warrant issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to the news release.

Salazar was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies for adjudication of the warrant. He was arraigned and issued a $50,000 bond.