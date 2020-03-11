More children face immigration judges through video screens

By KATE BRUMBACK and NOMAAN MERCHANT



ATLANTA (AP) - Technical difficulties caused delays and snarled the beginning of the Trump administration's expansion of video courts to process the immigration claims of children in U.S. government custody. The U.S. this week started having immigrant children held in Houston appear before a judge based in Atlanta, in what advocates say is a pilot that could portend a nationwide expansion of video hearings for kids. While the government would not confirm its plans, advocates warned of a greater burden being placed on detained immigrant children, many of whom are not yet teenagers and don’t have guaranteed access to an attorney.

