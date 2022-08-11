More drive-thru tax offices needed to meet demand, Hidalgo County tax assessor says

More drive-thru tax offices are needed in Hidalgo County as there is only one in Weslaco to service thousand of taxpayers.

Cameron County currently has six drive-thru tax offices with 22 lanes to help service residents.

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor Collector Pablo Paul Villareal Jr. said hopes to see that in Hidalgo County - especially for those with disabilities or fear of catching COVID-19.

"Can you imagine more or less the impact that it will do for the elderly, or any young person that has a disability," Villareal Jr. said. "Definitely that would help them, and then, the people who are taking care of their selves because they still don't want to be where a lot of people are together."

The Hidalgo County Tax Assessor's office said they have partnered with Lone Star National Bank so people can get their licenses renewed there until other options become available.