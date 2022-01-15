More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats

Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats.

The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs of South Texas.

Rotary club district Governor Amando Chapa said rotarians wanted to get involved and give anything they could after hearing about Tim’s Coats.

"We felt that we as Rotarians can take it up a notch and help out the local distribution in the Valley area,” Chapa said. “We see the need firsthand and make sure that the children have those coats and have those needs so they can stay warm.”

Chapa says he knows that one coat can make a huge difference in a child's life, as there are still some cold days left this winter.

With the total amount raised, Tim’s Coats has enough money to buy nearly 3,000 brand-new coats for Valley children who need them.

A big thank you to all of you who have pitched in.