More Valley hospitals start to receive remdesivir supply
More hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley are receiving supplies of remdesivir, the drug proving positive results in treating coronavirus patients.
DHR Health and South Texas Health System in Hidalgo County, also Valley Baptist Medical Center in Cameron County have each received the drug from the state.
Dr. Robert Martinez, chief medical officer at DHR Health, says based on dose amounts, they were given enough to treat three patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms.
The doctor says, according to federal guidelines, a patient needs to be in a critical stage.
