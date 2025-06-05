Mother pleads guilty in connection with 13-year-old son's death in Willacy County
The mother of Jesse Harrison Jr. has pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with his death in 2022.
Sabrina Loredo was charged with manslaughter and four counts of injury to a child. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
RELATED STORY: Willacy County woman found guilty in grandson’s murder
Jesse was taken to a hospital in 2021 with breath complications and died a few days later. An indictment revealed he was beaten and starved to death.
Loredo was one of three people arrested in connection with the 13-year-old's death. She was arrested along with her mother, Antonia Gonzalez and step-father Ruben Gonzalez.
Ruben was sentenced to more than 30 years for his involvement in Jesse's death, and Antonia was sentenced to 45 years.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Rex, the Blue Heeler
-
Valley Border Patrol unit to assist in manhunt for escaped convicted murderer...
-
Mother pleads guilty in connection with 13-year-old son's death in Willacy County
-
Valley officials have mixed reactions to potential law requiring Texas sheriffs to...
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD valedictorian graduation speech cut off while speaking on immigration
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season