Motorcyclist dies after being ejected and colliding with a light pole near Alton

A motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle while driving at an unsafe speed, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said 19-year-old Giovanni Rios, of Mission, was ejected from his motorcycle and collided with the light pole.

The crash occurred Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. on Trinidad Lane south of Mile 6 1/2 Road, west of Alton.

According to Hernandez, preliminary investigation revealed a red and white 2011 Honda CRF250F motorcycle was traveling northbound on Trinidad Lane at an unsafe speed.

Rios lost control of the motorcycle, which veered off the road and struck a curb. The impact caused Rios to be ejected from the motorcycle and collide with a light pole, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said Rios was taken to Mission Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.