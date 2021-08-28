Multiple agencies partnering up for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Pharr

As part of a statewide push to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public, The MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Texas, has partnered with CVS Pharmacy and Vanguard Academy to host walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Pharr.

Registration is not required, but an appointment is recommended, a news release stated.

The vaccine clinics will be held at the Zeke Martinez Building, located at 1200 E. Kelly Ave. in Pharr.

The vaccine clinics are set for:

Saturday, August 28, 2021

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 956-336-6507 or emailing Vanessa.Davila@molinahealthcare.com