Murder-suicide investigation underway in Edinburg

Edinburg officials identified the two people they say were found fatally shot in a murder-suicide at an apartment complex.

Edinburg police responded to the apartment complex located on the 1700 block of Jason Avenue on Tuesday morning for a welfare concern regarding two suicidal individuals. Witnesses nearby told investigators they heard gunshots, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

Inside the apartment, Edinburg police discovered the bodies of Carly Ann Hooper, 29, and Adam John Radison, 32.

The investigation is ongoing, and the shooting is considered an isolated incident, the release stated.