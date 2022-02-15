Two people found fatally shot at Edinburg apartment complex, officials say

ALBERT MONROY / KRGV

Two people were found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Edinburg Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the city.

Edinburg police responded to the apartment complex located on the 1700 block of Jason Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. regarding a shooting incident.

When police arrived, they found the bodies of two people who had been fatally shot.

The identities of the people are not being released until notification of next of kin, officials said.

At this time, there is no active threat to residents in the surrounding area.

The investigation is ongoing.