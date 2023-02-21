Murder trial of four men accused in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old postponed
A capital murder trial that was scheduled to start in Hidalgo County Tuesday for four men accused in the shooting death of a little girl was postponed.
Authorities say the suspects — identified as Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez of Alton, William Garcia, of McAllen, Marco Antonio Chairez of Alton and Daniel Guzman Flores of Mission — shot up a home near Mission two years ago.
A bullet pierced through the home and hit the little girl while she was watching TV.
Authorities believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between neighbors.
Both men are now schedules to appear in court next month.
Previous Coverage:
Sheriff: Deputies find dead female child with apparent gunshot wound in Hidalgo County
Family of 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting near Mission speaks out
