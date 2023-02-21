x

Murder trial of four men accused in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old postponed

A capital murder trial that was scheduled to start in Hidalgo County Tuesday for four men accused in the shooting death of a little girl was postponed. 

Authorities say the suspects — identified as Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez of Alton, William Garcia, of McAllen, Marco Antonio Chairez of Alton and Daniel Guzman Flores of Mission — shot up a home near Mission two years ago. 

A bullet pierced through the home and hit the little girl while she was watching TV.

Authorities believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between neighbors. 

Both men are now schedules to appear in court next month. 

