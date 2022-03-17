National Butterfly Center in Mission reopens to members only
The National Butterfly Center in Mission has reopened to members only.
The nature center closed down in late January after an altercation between the center's director and a conservative candidate for office who was visiting.
RELATED: Threats from QAnon conspiracists have forced a butterfly sanctuary in the Rio Grande Valley to close
We re-opened for members only yesterday, and another special visitor appeared, the Curve-winged Metalmark! It ranges from Guatemala to northern Mexico, and is a rare stray to the Rio Grande Valley. Photo by R. Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/kluZlDHyrO— National Butterfly ?? (@NatButterflies) March 15, 2022
The center was closed down for six weeks.
READ ALSO: National Butterfly Center addresses reopening plans
The center's director says they're still working on a security plan that will be part of a full re-opening.
