National Butterfly Center in Mission reopens to members only

3 hours 57 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, March 17 2022 Mar 17, 2022 March 17, 2022 2:35 PM March 17, 2022 in News - Local
By: Christian von Preysing

The National Butterfly Center in Mission has reopened to members only.

The nature center closed down in late January after an altercation between the center's director and a conservative candidate for office who was visiting.

The center was closed down for six weeks.

The center's director says they're still working on a security plan that will be part of a full re-opening.

