National Butterfly Center addresses reopening plans

The National Butterfly Center in Mission remains closed, and those who paid for an annual pass are now looking for refunds.

The center said refunds are available, as well as the option to extend a membership past its original expiration date.

“I believe they care about us, too, and they would hate for anything to happen to our staff or to the facilities,” Center Director Marianna Trevino-Wright said. “We're willing to make full refunds or partial refunds. Obviously, if they've enjoyed their membership for a year and it's due for renewal, they can opt not to renew, but we can also extend those."

The center has been closed for two weeks after an argument between the center’s director and a conservative candidate for office led to threats against the center.

Edinburg resident Bob Schmidt and his son, Zeke, renewed their annual pass to the center but can't get in.

“We're just looking for answers and to see what we can do to help bring about closure to whatever is preventing us and other people who enjoy going out there on a regular basis, the opportunity to do so," Schmidt said.

Trevino-Wright says generally members are supportive.

The National Butterfly Center is looking into hiring a security company to open up in a few weeks, but those plans still have to be finalized.