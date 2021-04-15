Nearly 1,000 Moderna vaccines available at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Edcouch

KRGV File Photo

Nearly 1,000 Moderna vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Robert M. Capello Sr. Gymnasium at Edcouch-Elsa High School, Hidalgo County announced Thursday morning.

No appointments are needed to receive the vaccine, officials said.

The clinic is located at Hwy 107 & Mile 4 Road West in Edcouch and will run until 2 p.m. today.