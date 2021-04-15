x

Nearly 1,000 Moderna vaccines available at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Edcouch

2 hours 42 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 7:58 AM April 15, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team
KRGV File Photo

Nearly 1,000 Moderna vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Robert M. Capello Sr. Gymnasium at Edcouch-Elsa High School, Hidalgo County announced Thursday morning. 

No appointments are needed to receive the vaccine, officials said. 

The clinic is located at Hwy 107 & Mile 4 Road West in Edcouch and will run until 2 p.m. today. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days