Nearly 100 doctors volunteering at free dental clinic in Edinburg

Hundreds of Rio Grande Valley residents showed up on the first day of a free dental clinic in Edinburg, according to a Hidalgo County news release.

The free dental clinic had more than 90 dentists from across the Valley and the state providing free dental services at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The Hidalgo County Judge’s Office, along with Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, co-sponsored the event in conjunction with the Texas Mission of Mercy, an organization created by the Texas Dental Association to provide dental services to communities in need.

“Organizers hope to treat as many as 800 patients using 44 dental chairs that were trucked to Hidalgo County by TMOM, which has been holding similar clinics for 21 years,” the release stated. “The organization annually holds four clinics throughout Texas and this is the first time they have held a clinic in Hidalgo County.”

The dental clinic will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. It will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The clinic will accept patients starting at 6 a.m.