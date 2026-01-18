Nearly 3,000 runners participate in McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run
The 13th annual Scott Crane Run in McAllen was held on Saturday.
The marathon kicked off at the McAllen Convention Center at 7 a.m. with nearly 3,000 people participating in the event.
All running events in the marathon were sold out, and Jorge Calatayud was announced as the winner of the race.
"I want to share this achievement with my family, with my coach, with my friends. Thank you so much. It's a great, a great event, and I am ready to be ambassador to McAllen Marathon in Mexico City," Calatayud said.
Calatayud said he's happy with his performance in the race on Saturday.
