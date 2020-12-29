Nearly 7,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine on the way to the Valley

Nearly 7,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to the Rio Grande Valley.

The majority — 3,900 — are headed to Cameron County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Another 2,575 are headed to Hidalgo County. And 400 are headed to Starr County.

Dr. James W. Castillo II, the Cameron County health authority, said that Cameron County plans to focus on vaccinating home health workers.

An estimated 130 home health companies in Cameron County employ about 14,000 people.

"So, definitely, we want to focus in on that group because it's a lot broader, it's not as centralized," Castillo said.

Home health workers provide assistance to people with chronic medical problems, people with disabilities and people who are homebound. Vaccinating home health workers will help protect their clients from the virus.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will also be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers, people older than 65 and people with co-morbidities.

To register, visit: https://hipaa.jotform.com/203493774599170

Watch the video for the full story.