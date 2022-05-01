Neighbor jumps into action after Edinburg house catches fire

A home in Edinburg was destroyed by a fire Saturday.

The family who lived at the house near Schunior Street and Mon Mack Road are alive thanks to a man who jumped into action to warn his neighbor still inside the burning home.

Jaime Cantu said he and his family were leaving to go out for lunch when his wife spotted smoke coming out of their neighbor’s home.

“I rang the doorbell and nobody answered,” Cantu said. “And as I called 911 I started to bang on the door to see if I could get anybody's attention because the door was locked.”

After a few moments, a man rushed out of the house. The Edinburg Fire Department arrived shortly afterward.

“We panicked because we thought the family was still inside,” Cantu said. “Fortunately...he was the only one at home."

The Edinburg Fire Department said the man was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.