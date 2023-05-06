New DPS facility opens near Raymondville High School

Raymondville High School has a new neighbor.

The Texas Department of Public Safety moved into a new building right across the street Thursday.

Benjamin Clinton, deputy superintendent for the Raymondville Independent School District, said having the nearby DPS office provides another layer of protection for students and employees.

“If there is something that's going to happen we have our police force, we have great relationships with local law enforcement, the city of Raymondville and the sheriff's office have been phenomenal — now we have this other resource right here,” Clinton said. “I feel like this is the safest place you can possibly be.”

The idea for the partnership came together last year when DPS wanted to upgrade their old office.

The new building has a "K-9 facility, more office space and even a gym for state troopers.

Students enrolled in Raymondville’s criminal justice program will also be able to get hands-on training with troopers.

The school district paid for the building and DPS is paying rent for the space.

