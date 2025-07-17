New Edinburg city council member sworn in

Gerardo Lozano is Edinburg's new council member.

He was sworn in on Wednesday for the Place 4 seat. The seat was previously held by David White, but Lozano filed a voter fraud lawsuit.

A judge sided with Lozano, and an appeals court upheld that ruling.

"I feel great, I feel, finally, a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. This is a process that's been going on for two years. I'm just glad that it's finally, we're here today," Lozano said. "I would just like to let them know that I'm here to work for them."

The city says White will not fight the court's decision.