New law allows more time for assault victims to file charges

A new law allowing more time for victims of domestic and family violence to file charges is 15 days away from becoming law. It's a legal change Mujeres Unidas says is needed.

"They don't want to believe that they are a victim, and it takes them a while to come to terms with that," Community Education Coordinator Alama Guerrero said.

Because of that, advocates for victims of domestic violence say time sometimes runs out to file charges, but change is coming.

"Some survivors, they need time to come to terms with the abuse that they've gone through and accept it," Guerrero said.

Guerrero counsels survivors of domestic violence on a daily basis about the biggest issues they face.

"They're so used to it, to the abuse, that they think it's normal," Guerrero said.

She says the psychological effects of domestic abuse, oftentimes, prevent victims from coming forward.

"Some women have been in it for 20 years, 30 years, and they don't know how to get out of it," Guerrero said.

Here in the Rio Grande Valley, she says the "machismo" culture in many Hispanic families discourages people from speaking out.

"Violence against women in Latino cultures upholds the incorrect idea that men are privileged or superior," Guerrero said. "I believe that's the driving force of domestic violence in the RGV."

So far this year, Starr County has seen 116 domestic violence cases filed and granted 12 emergency protective orders.

Willacy County says they've seen 21 cases filed with the district attorney's office and 11 protective orders granted.

"Domestic violence doesn't just go from 0 to 100," Guerrero said.

Guerrero says it can take years, even decades, before a survivor is ready to come forward. Then, they have to figure out how to take that action.

"Navigating the legal system is difficult for anyone, especially someone who doesn't know how it works," Guerrero said.

House Bill 467 will go into effect September 1. The law will extend the statute of limitations for assault cases, including domestic and family violence cases.

Currently, the statute of limitations is two years for misdemeanor assault charges and three for felonies.

Once this law takes effect, the limitations will be three years for misdemeanors and five for felony charges.

