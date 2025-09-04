New legislation filed in response to deadly Camp Mystic flood headed to Abbott’s desk

A bill aimed at camp safety reforms in Texas is heading to the governor's desk.

On Wednesday, state legislators filed several laws in response to the deadly July 5 flood in Central Texas. Floodwaters killed dozens of children at Camp Mystic, which is located at a flood zone.

One piece of the bill mandates that camps move cabins and other buildings out of flood zones, a priority for the families of the victims at Camp Mystic.

READ MORE: Texas kids’ camps must remove cabins from floodplains, operate warning systems under new laws

Gov. Greg Abbott said the bill was a priority, and $50 million in state funds is being provided to victims of the deadly flood.

Camps across Texas agree with having more emergency planning, training and alert systems in place, but others claim that the cost of removing cabins from floodplains could force them to close.

Abbott is expected to sign the legislation into law.

RELATED STORY: Bill overhauling disaster emergency response misses final approval in Texas Senate