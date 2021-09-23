New legislative items added to Texas House’s third special session

Several new legislative items, including a provision that would make it harder for some people to get bail, were added to the Texas House’s third special session.

The new bill would give magistrates the discretion to deny bail to people accused of certain violent or sexual crimes.

State Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville) says while this is not a widespread problem in the Valley, the bill could still help.

“Say, for example, a person is accused of domestic violence, and they bond out. And then two days later, they commit the same offense, and they bond out,” Dominguez said. “That leads to frustration and aggravation by the public.”

Other items on the agenda for Texas lawmakers include redistricting, deciding how to spend $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, vaccine mandates, new rules on transgender youth sports, and restraining dogs.