New ordinance requires Brownsville BYOB establishments to close earlier

Police are hoping to crack down on alcohol related incidents thanks to a new ordinance in the city of Brownsville.

The ordinance requires Brownsville Bring Your Own Beer — also known as BYOB — establishments to close at 2:15 a.m.

The Brownsville Police Department said some of these places were staying open until 6 a.m.

“The police calls for service were getting out of hand for just a few establishments,” Brownsville police spokesman Cmdr. James Paschall said.

Since September 2022, Brownsville police responded to 181 calls for service stemming from BYOB establishments for incidents ranging from drunk driving to assault.

“We were having intoxicated individuals on the street at three, four, five and six in the morning, and that's dangerous when you have people going to work and kids going to school,” Paschall said.

The new ordinance went into effect on Tuesday, Dec. 12, but the police department is working with the establishments to make the transition.

Watch the video above for the full story.