New Rio Hondo police chief sworn in

4 hours 25 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, July 12 2025 Jul 12, 2025 July 12, 2025 12:40 PM July 12, 2025 in News - Local

The city of Rio Hondo has sworn in a new police chief.

Julian Longoria was sworn in on Friday by the city commission. He recently served as a training officer for the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

"Thank you guys so very much, and I look forward to serving you," Longoria said. "The first thing that I'm trying to do is get more staff. Without a full staff, there's a whole lot of things that I can't do."

The news release said Longoria also worked as a criminal investigator and in the narcotics division at the sheriff's office.

La Feria Mayor and former Mercedes Police Chief Olga Maldonado was serving as interim police chief before Longoria's appointment.

