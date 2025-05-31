Rio Hondo city leaders vote to fire police chief
Rio Hondo city leaders decided during a special meeting on Friday to fire Police Chief William Bilokury.
The city will start looking for his permanent replacement and in the meantime, Olga Maldonado will take over as interim chief.
Maldonado previously served as police chief in Mercedes and is the current mayor of La Feria.
More News
News Video
-
Man accused of attacking co-workers with a saw identified, arraigned
-
Beach goers react to tar balls washed ashore at South Padre Island
-
IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer meals to all Valley children
-
Valley residents show up for Grupo Frontera music video
-
Rio Hondo city leaders vote to fire police chief
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....