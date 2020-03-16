New veterans clinic coming to southeastern New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M, - U.S. military veterans are getting a new clinic in southeastern New Mexico. The Hobbs News-Sun reports the planned veterans clinic has been placed on a “fast track” to be completed by the end of 2020. Officials say the lack of a options for veterans in Hobbs force many of them to make the grueling trip out of state to receive care. According to statistics from the Veterans Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas, there are around 6,000 veterans living in New Mexico's Lea County. The clinic comes after Hobbs City Commissioner Dwayne Penick had been working on bringing a veterans clinic to the Hobbs and Lea County area for around a year.

