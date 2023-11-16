New Weslaco mayor sworn into office

Weslaco’s newest mayor was sworn into office during a Wednesday ceremony.

Former Weslaco city commissioner and Weslaco school board member Adrian Gonzalez defeated incumbent David Suarez during the Nov. 7 mayoral race.

“They wanted to change, and they want a new direction for the city of Weslaco,” Gonzalez said of his constituents. “I appreciate the service the mayor did the past 10 years, and it's just now my time to go ahead and move forward with the city."

Gonzalez says he wants to focus on improving drainage in Weslaco.