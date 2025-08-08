New Weslaco police officers sworn in
Seven new Weslaco police officers were sworn in on Wednesday.
“For the first time in a long time, we are filling all our vacancies,” Weslaco police Chief Robert Flores said.
Flores said the Weslaco Police Department will soon hire eight more police officers. The department will be fully staffed after that.
During the ceremony, three Weslaco police officers were also promoted.
