New Weslaco police officers sworn in

1 day 13 hours 16 minutes ago Wednesday, August 06 2025 Aug 6, 2025 August 06, 2025 10:44 PM August 06, 2025 in News - Local

Seven new Weslaco police officers were sworn in on Wednesday.

“For the first time in a long time, we are filling all our vacancies,” Weslaco police Chief Robert Flores said.

Flores said the Weslaco Police Department will soon hire eight more police officers. The department will be fully staffed after that.

During the ceremony, three Weslaco police officers were also promoted.

