Nikki Rowe Warriors ready for state 7-on-7 run
PHARR, Texas -- Nikki Rowe Warriors went 4-0 at the Mission Sharyland Snake Pit Classic last weekend.
That locked in a spot at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at the end of this month.
Click on the video above for more.
