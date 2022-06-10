x

Nikki Rowe Warriors ready for state 7-on-7 run

By: Brandon Benitez

PHARR, Texas -- Nikki Rowe Warriors went 4-0 at the Mission Sharyland Snake Pit Classic last weekend.

That locked in a spot at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at the end of this month.

