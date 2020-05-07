Nine more coronavirus cases confirmed in Hidalgo County, two more recovered

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced that nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to a county news release, the new cases involve three Alton residents, two males in their 20s from Alamo and individuals from Pharr, Donna, Edinburg and Weslaco.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in the county is now at 368. Cortez says two more people have recovered, bringing the total to 218 who have been released from isolation. Seven virus-related deaths have been reported.

Of the total number of cases, 14 people are hospitalized, including three who are in intensive care units.