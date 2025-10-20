No signs of foul play after body found in Harlingen, police say
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a body found on Monday morning.
Police say a man was found dead at 1500 North 77 Sunshine Strip at around 6 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.
There appears to be no signs of foul play, according to police.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police added.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
