x

No signs of foul play after body found in Harlingen, police say

No signs of foul play after body found in Harlingen, police say
9 hours 41 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, October 20 2025 Oct 20, 2025 October 20, 2025 12:31 PM October 20, 2025 in News - Local

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a body found on Monday morning.

Police say a man was found dead at 1500 North 77 Sunshine Strip at around 6 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine cause of death.

There appears to be no signs of foul play, according to police.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days