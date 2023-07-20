Non-profit to host third annual Art at Edwards fundraiser

A non-profit group in Edinburg wants the community to come out to support local art.

The Edinburg Arts Foundation is hosting their third annual art raffle fundraiser, called Art At Edwards. The event will be held at Edwards Abstract and Title Company located on West Freddy Gonzalez and 17 local artists have donated artwork to be raffled off at the fundraiser.

Edinburg Art Foundation Chairman Celerino Castillo donated one of his pieces of artwork, titled "El Perrito", as part of the raffle. The artwork is a hand painting of a Chihuahua that represents Mexican culture to him.

Artists also donated abstract, western and Mexican inspired artwork.

Castillo says this fundraiser is to promote local art and showcase Valley talent.

"Educate the public that they don't have to go to San Antonio, Dallas, or Houston to buy fine art when we have it here in the Valley. It's just that we have never had a venue where we are able to showcase our art," Castillo said.

Every year, the foundation invites 17 new artists to participate. The artist pays a $100 fee for a table to display and sell their art.

So far, over $2,000 have been raised from the artists' table fee and raffle tickets sold.

Each raffle ticket costs $5 and all the money raised will be used toward the Art Cultural Entertainment Center in Edinburg to mentor artists and give kids art lessons.

The event is free and raffle tickets will be sold at the door. The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m.