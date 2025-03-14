x

Noticias RGV presenta su nueva antena de transmisión

3 hours 33 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 9:44 AM March 14, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Zoltan Csanyi-Salcedo, director de Noticias RGV, nos informa acerca de la nueva antena de transmisión del canal con un 40 por ciento más de capacidad de expansión para transmitir las noticias en todo el Valle y ciudades fronterizas en México. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

