Noticias RGV presenta su nueva antena de transmisión
Zoltan Csanyi-Salcedo, director de Noticias RGV, nos informa acerca de la nueva antena de transmisión del canal con un 40 por ciento más de capacidad de expansión para transmitir las noticias en todo el Valle y ciudades fronterizas en México.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
Sports Video
